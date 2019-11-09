Police advance on anti-government protesters, past a religious statue that protesters removed from a church and then damaged, in Santiago, Chile, Frid
Items removed from a church by anti-government protesters go up in flames in a barricade they built, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Chile's
A damaged statue taken from a church forms part of barricade created by anti-government protesters, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Chile's
Anti-government protesters walk near a religious statue they damaged after removing from a church, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Chile's p
A masked demonstrator carries a religious statue that he took from a church to be added to a barricade, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Chi
An anti-government protester aims his sling shot at a church after it was looted, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Chile's president on Thur
An anti-government protester beheads a statue of Jesus Christ that was taken from a church to be added to a barricade, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov
A masked demonstrator carries a statue of Jesus Christ that he took from a church to be added to a barricade, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
A woman crosses a street in front of an armored vehicle that is in pursuit of anti-government protesters, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Hooded protesters in Chile looted a Roman Catholic church near the main gathering site of massive demonstrations in the capital over inequality.
An Associated Press photographer on Friday witnessed vandals dragging church pews, statues of Jesus Christ and other religious iconography onto the street and lighting them on fire.
Ashes spread to the main square where thousands of people continue to march, waving national flags.
Some rock-throwing demonstrators have been clashing with riot police who are responding with tear gas and water cannons.
The unrest began last month over a subway fare hike. But it has morphed into a movement demanding a broad range of changes.
Most of the protests have been peaceful, but some have turned violent.
At least 20 people have died in clashes, looting and arson.