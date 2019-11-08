WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Suburban Detroit police will recommend that three football players at an all-boys Catholic high school be charged for alleged hazing that ended the football powerhouse's season.

Warren police said Thursday the three De La Salle Collegiate students have been suspended indefinitely.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the alleged hazing involved sexual threats made to football players with broomsticks. He says that once the police investigation is completed those findings will be forwarded to Macomb County prosecutors with a recommendation that charges be filed.

Dwyer says school officials have cooperated in the investigation that began last week after the school, which had won two consecutive state championships, forfeited a playoff game amid the allegations .

But he says 12 parents would not allow their sons to be interviewed. Four others had attorneys.