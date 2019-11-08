  1. Home
The Latest: Trump says he may release April Ukraine call

By  Associated Press
2019/11/08 23:35
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he's considering releasing the transcript of an April call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He says if House investigators want to see a summary of the April 21 call, he's "happy to give it to them."

That call came three months before the July 25 call that sparked the impeachment inquiry into his efforts to push Zelenskiy to investigate his political rivals.

Trump on Friday also dismissed the significance of the impeachment inquiry testimony that has been released so far as he left the White House for a trip to Georgia.

He says, "No one seems to have any first-hand knowledge" and claims that, "Every one of those people canceled themselves out."

He's also criticizing Democrats in the House for planning public hearings, even though the White House pushed for them to happen.

__

1:04 a.m.

There were three words President Donald Trump wanted to hear from the Ukraine president: Investigations, Biden, Clinton.

That's according to the transcript, released Thursday, of an impeachment inquiry interview with career State Department official George Kent.

Kent told investigators that that was his understanding of what Trump wanted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to say in order to unlock U.S. military aid, as relayed to the official by others, including those in direct contact with the president.