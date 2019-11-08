TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Starting from Oct. 14, 2019, Taiwan News presents the latest polls issued by various media outlets and organizations on a weekly basis, with a poll average that takes the combined information from many different opinion polls to best present the trend.

The presidential election is 64 days away, but the race might no longer be a showdown between incumbent Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT]'s Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), with People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) highly likely to join the race. The tables are subject to change once Soong confirms his presidential bid.