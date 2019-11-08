TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A sister city agreement between the Czech capital Prague and Taipei stalled Friday (November 8) because a Kuomintang (KMT) member at the Taipei City Council wanted the name ‘Taiwan’ scrapped from the text.

Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib visited Taipei last March, during which he discussed the possibility of an accord with Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

On Friday, the city government filed the document with the city council for review, but it was the English version which met with criticism.

When KMT councilor Wang Hao (王浩) found the term “The City of Taipei, Taiwan,” he demanded Taiwan be changed to “R.O.C.,” the Central News Agency reported. An independent councilor suggested dropping the country name altogether, while a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) noted that the agreement had already been approved by Prague’s city council, and would have to be sent back if any changes were made in Taipei.

In the end, the city council decided to put the issue aside while the city government went to compare the text with previous sister city agreements.

The document also needed to gain the approval of the Cabinet, while Ko was planning a trip to Central Europe next January which would include a visit to Prague, according to CNA. The mayor reportedly urged caution to avoid interference from China.

