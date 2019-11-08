  1. Home
Taiwan businesses will still return even if U.S.-China trade war ends: MOEA

Returning Taiwanese investment to reach NT$700 billion next week: minister

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/08 17:37
Economics Minister Shen Jong-chin.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Despite rising optimism about an eventual agreement to end the trade war between the United States and China, Economics Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) still believed that Taiwanese businesses would continue their present policy of seeking alternatives to China and returning to the island.

The government’s policy of encouraging such moves has so far netted investment agreements totaling almost NT$700 billion (US$23 billion), a threshold likely to be crossed next week, with a year-end target of NT$800 billion, the Liberty Times reported.

Trade friction between the U.S. and China has become a permanent fixture, unlikely to make Taiwanese businesses change their mind, Shen told reporters Friday (November 8).

High-tech firms were returning to Taiwan, while more traditional sectors relying on cheap labor were investing in Southeast Asia, according to the minister.

While there were signs of Washington and Beijing moving closer to an agreement, there were obviously still differences of opinion within the Trump Administration, so the ministry would keep a close watch on future developments, Shen said.
trade war
investment
Ministry of Economic Affairs
MOEA
Shen Jong-chin

