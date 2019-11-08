TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Expo 2019 opened at the SMX Convention Center in Davao, the Philippines on Friday (Nov. 8) as part of the island’s bid to increase its commercial clout in the Southeast Asian country.

Co-organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the showcase spotlights 100 companies from Taiwan, reported China Times. The event will focus on introducing the island’s agricultural and fishery technologies to the city of Davao, which boasts fertile land and rich aquatic resources.

According to TAITRA Chairman James Huang (黃志芳), the Philippines is a market with unlocked commercial potential and a GDP per capita expected to rise to US$4,000 in 2023 from the current US$3,000. Similar business networking events will be held in cities in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India next year, he added.

Companies featured at the expo include those manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles, data analysis, hearing aids, and insecticide. Officials from the Bureau of Foreign Trade have promised assistance in removing administrative hurdles for Taiwanese firms in the import permit application process, said the report.