TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The number of billionaires in Taiwan increased from 35 to 40 last year, and now also includes a woman, according to an annual survey by PwC and by Swiss bank UBS.

While the report did not mention any names, it said six billionaires from the previous list had vanished as their wealth dropped below US$1 billion, making way for 11 new tycoons.

A total of 68 percent of Taiwanese billionaires were self-made rather than heirs to a family fortune, and their average age stood at 69, with 16 already older than 70. Their combined wealth had risen to US$85.5 billion (NT$2.59 trillion), a rise by slightly more than US$1 billion from the previous year.

The increased prominence of female billionaires is described as the “Athena factor,” with a rise of 46 percent worldwide, compared to a rise of 39 percent for male tycoons on the list.