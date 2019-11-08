TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- More China-sponsored disinformation in favor of Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has been observed ahead of Taiwan's 2020 election, but Beijing may not get the result it wants in January, said a Southeast Asia expert at a U.S. think tank on Thursday (Nov. 7).

Joshua Kurlantzick, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), looked at the 2020 election and listed China's several approaches and strategies to attempt to interfere in and influence Taiwan's presidential election.

As the election is 64 days away, Kurlantzick observed China's aggressive disinformation campaign appears to be in full force, but unlike 2018, Taiwan's media regulator and people have become more aware of China's effort in shaping voters' opinion.

In addition, monthslong protests in Hong Kong highlight a long-standing grievance towards China's strong influence in Hong Kong's politics, leaving a very negative impression of Beijing and making Taiwanese people, especially younger voters, more wary of China-friendly candidates.

On top of the Taiwan government's effort to curb disinformation, a social media platform is taking action too. To counter rumors ahead of Taiwan's presidential election in January of 2020, Facebook announced on Wednesday (Nov. 6) that it will make it mandatory to disclose the identity and to pay only in local dollars before running political advertisements on its platform in Taiwan.