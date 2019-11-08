  1. Home
Search and rescue dog teams in Taiwan pass international certification

Six teams from main municipalities' fire agencies complete emergency scenario challenges

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/08 16:09
Taiwan's rescue dogs takes up certification exam (National Fire Agency photo)

Taiwan's rescue dogs takes up certification exam (National Fire Agency photo)

Taiwan's rescue dogs taking up certification exam (National Fire Agency photo)

Taiwan's rescue dogs taking up certification exam (National Fire Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six search and rescue dog teams from Taiwan have passed certification exams in the 2019 Mission and Readiness Test (MRT) Asia hosted by the National Fire Agency.

Teams from the fire agencies of Taiwan’s five municipalities – Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Pingtung – as well as Japan’s Rescue Dog Trainers’ Association (RDTA), met requirements in the tests conducted between Nov. 5 and 7. The event saw the participation of 18 teams from Taiwan and abroad.

The human-canine teams were asked to complete challenges in seven scenarios, each session lasting 20 minutes. How the dog trainers employed tactics and devised search plans for emergencies were among the judging criteria of the event, reported CNA.

The judge panel comprised ten members from the International Search and Rescue Dog Organization (IRO), including Denis Laus. Design of the exam circuit took into consideration natural disasters to which Taiwan is most susceptible, including collapsed buildings and tunnels, mudslides, and landsides.

Search and rescue dogs in Taiwan usually retire at the age of seven or eight, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The government encourages the public to adopt the dogs to ensure a happy post-retirement life for the canines that dedicate their lives serving the country.
search and rescue
dog
IRO
Mission and Readiness Test
MRT
certification

