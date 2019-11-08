TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An immersive digital art exhibit that brings Vincent Van Gogh paintings to life called "Van Gogh Alive" will be coming to Taiwan in January, with shows in both Taipei and Kaohsiung.

Developed by Australian-based firm Grande Exhibitions, the multi-sensory art show displays more than 3,000 of Van Gogh's artworks. The show, which has already toured more than 50 cities around the world and attracted more than 6 million visitors, will be the first of its kind in Taipei, according to JUSTLIVE, an subsidiary of Taiwan's online streaming service KKBOX.

The roughly 45-minute presentation empoys technology from SENSORY4™, which combines multichannel motion graphics, cinema quality surround sound, and up 40 high-definition projectors to immerse visitors into the Dutch artist's works. Visitors will find themselves surrounded by both high-defintion projections of his works, such as "Sunflowers" and "Starry Night," as well as classical music by legendary composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel.



(Photo by JUSTLIVE)

In Taipei, the show will run at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 department store in the city's Xinyi District from Jan. 15 to April 5. Next, the show will move to Kaohsiung, where it will be displayed at that city's Shin Kong Mitsukoshi store from April 18 to July 12.



(Photo by JUSTLIVE)

Taipei

Date and time: Jan. 15, 2020 to April 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 department store - No. 11, Songshou Road, Xinyi District

Kaohsiung

Date and time: April 18, 2020 to July 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Kaohsiung Zuoying Store - No. 123, Gaotie Road, Zuoying District



(Photo by JUSTLIVE)



(Photo by JUSTLIVE)

For more information on the event to purchase tickets, visit the JUSTLIVE Taiwan website.