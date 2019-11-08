  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Dreamy 'Van Gogh Alive' expo coming to Taiwan in January

'Van Gogh Alive' immersive art expo coming to Taipei in January, Kaohsiung in April

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/08 15:57
(Photo by JUSTLIVE)

(Photo by JUSTLIVE)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An immersive digital art exhibit that brings Vincent Van Gogh paintings to life called "Van Gogh Alive" will be coming to Taiwan in January, with shows in both Taipei and Kaohsiung.

Developed by Australian-based firm Grande Exhibitions, the multi-sensory art show displays more than 3,000 of Van Gogh's artworks. The show, which has already toured more than 50 cities around the world and attracted more than 6 million visitors, will be the first of its kind in Taipei, according to JUSTLIVE, an subsidiary of Taiwan's online streaming service KKBOX.

The roughly 45-minute presentation empoys technology from SENSORY4™, which combines multichannel motion graphics, cinema quality surround sound, and up 40 high-definition projectors to immerse visitors into the Dutch artist's works. Visitors will find themselves surrounded by both high-defintion projections of his works, such as "Sunflowers" and "Starry Night," as well as classical music by legendary composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel.


(Photo by JUSTLIVE)

In Taipei, the show will run at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 department store in the city's Xinyi District from Jan. 15 to April 5. Next, the show will move to Kaohsiung, where it will be displayed at that city's Shin Kong Mitsukoshi store from April 18 to July 12.


(Photo by JUSTLIVE)

Taipei

Date and time: Jan. 15, 2020 to April 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 department store - No. 11, Songshou Road, Xinyi District

Kaohsiung

Date and time: April 18, 2020 to July 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Kaohsiung Zuoying Store - No. 123, Gaotie Road, Zuoying District


(Photo by JUSTLIVE)


(Photo by JUSTLIVE)

For more information on the event to purchase tickets, visit the JUSTLIVE Taiwan website.
Van Gogh
art exhibition
Immersive theatre
art show

RELATED ARTICLES

Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh visits Taiwan
Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh visits Taiwan
2019/07/31 19:11
Alice in Wonderland brought to life in Taipei art exhibition
Alice in Wonderland brought to life in Taipei art exhibition
2019/07/12 16:04
Taipei Fine Arts Museum announces curators for 12th Taipei Biennial
Taipei Fine Arts Museum announces curators for 12th Taipei Biennial
2019/03/08 16:39
Gallery of British mystery artist, Banksy, coming to Taiwan for first time
Gallery of British mystery artist, Banksy, coming to Taiwan for first time
2019/03/05 11:43
Art Exhibition 'Treasure Memories of Desolate Spaces' finds beauty in forgotten places
Art Exhibition 'Treasure Memories of Desolate Spaces' finds beauty in forgotten places
2019/03/04 12:15