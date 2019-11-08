Through Thursday, November 7, 2019
By Associated Press
2019/11/08 14:55
|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|15
|15
|15
|30
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|17
|13
|16
|29
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|15
|10
|18
|28
|John Carlson, WAS
|17
|8
|18
|26
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|17
|8
|18
|26
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|17
|13
|9
|22
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|16
|9
|13
|22
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|16
|6
|15
|21
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|17
|13
|6
|19
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|15
|9
|10
|19
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|15
|3
|16
|19
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|19
|9
|9
|18
|Mark Stone, VEG
|17
|8
|10
|18
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|17
|4
|14
|18
|9 tied with 17 pts.