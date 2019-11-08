  1. Home
Through Thursday, November 7, 2019

By  Associated Press
2019/11/08 14:55
GP G A PTS
David Pastrnak, BOS 15 15 15 30
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 17 13 16 29
Brad Marchand, BOS 15 10 18 28
John Carlson, WAS 17 8 18 26
Connor McDavid, EDM 17 8 18 26
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 17 13 9 22
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 16 9 13 22
Elias Pettersson, VAN 16 6 15 21
Auston Matthews, TOR 17 13 6 19
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 15 9 10 19
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 15 3 16 19
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 19 9 9 18
Mark Stone, VEG 17 8 10 18
Mitchell Marner, TOR 17 4 14 18
9 tied with 17 pts.