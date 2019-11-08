Bill Gates defends Huawei in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, on Wednesday (Nov. 6) called on the U.S. and China not to be “paranoid” but rather to trust each other and make good use of the other's advantages.

Speaking as chairman of a DealBook conference organized by The New York Times and centered on the high-tech rivalry between the two economic giants, Gates said that people often believe that things from China are "bad." He admitted to being frustrated by the injustice Huawei has been served under the trade war, according to a report by the Liberty Times.

"Huawei, like all goods and services, should be subject to an objective test," said Gates, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. "The rule that everything that comes from China is bad... that is one crazy approach to trying to take advantage of innovation."

In an interview on Thursday (Nov. 7), the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, said the U.S. must source equipment for its new 5G wireless networks from trusted vendors and that Huawei is not a trusted vendor. Additionally, he urged American wireless carriers to avoid buying Huawei products.

However, according to Gates, trust is mutual. He further remarked that if Washington does not trust Chinese tech equipment, why would Beijing trust American products?

Gates also pointed out that instead of playing tit for tat, the U.S. and China should make good use of each other's innovative advantages.

In May, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) banned any of its researchers found to be "interacting with" Huawei from being peer-reviewed. However, the association revoked the decision just days later.

Gates added, "If you are so paranoid, what about the codes that are being written by somebody whose grandmother or great-grandmother was Chinese? [...] Is there any piece of software in the world that you are willing to trust?"