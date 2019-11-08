|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|17
|12
|2
|3
|27
|69
|53
|Boston
|15
|11
|2
|2
|24
|56
|36
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|11
|3
|1
|23
|47
|34
|Toronto
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|58
|54
|Buffalo
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|45
|40
|Florida
|15
|7
|3
|5
|19
|55
|56
|Pittsburgh
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|55
|42
|Carolina
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|52
|46
|Montreal
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|58
|52
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|50
|48
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|46
|45
|Columbus
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|38
|54
|Tampa Bay
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|44
|47
|New Jersey
|14
|4
|6
|4
|12
|40
|56
|Ottawa
|15
|5
|9
|1
|11
|41
|50
|Detroit
|17
|4
|12
|1
|9
|35
|68
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|17
|11
|3
|3
|25
|54
|49
|Edmonton
|17
|10
|5
|2
|22
|48
|46
|Calgary
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|57
|55
|Vancouver
|16
|9
|4
|3
|21
|56
|41
|Vegas
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|52
|48
|Nashville
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|64
|52
|Arizona
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|46
|37
|Colorado
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|58
|47
|Anaheim
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|45
|43
|Winnipeg
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|44
|51
|Dallas
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|41
|42
|Chicago
|15
|5
|7
|3
|13
|38
|46
|San Jose
|17
|6
|10
|1
|13
|46
|63
|Los Angeles
|16
|5
|10
|1
|11
|41
|63
|Minnesota
|16
|5
|10
|1
|11
|42
|57
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 1
St. Louis 5, Edmonton 2
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, Carolina 2
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, OT
Washington 5, Florida 4, OT
Toronto 2, Vegas 1, OT
Ottawa 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Chicago 5, Vancouver 2
Colorado 9, Nashville 4
Columbus 3, Arizona 2
Calgary 5, New Jersey 2
San Jose 6, Minnesota 5
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, SWE, 2 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay at Stockholm, SWE, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.