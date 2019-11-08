Taipei Flower Market hosts bicycle giveaway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Jianguo Holiday Flower Market is celebrating its 37th anniversary this weekend (Nov. 9 and 10) with the launch of various events and exhibitions.

Among all the attractions in Taipei, the Jianguo Holiday Flower Market is one of the most renowned for tourists and locals alike. The events this weekend are aimed at drawing even more visitors.

The Taipei City Government's Department of Economic Development (DED) said that the celebration will include a lottery and floral art exhibition inside the market. The highlight of the event will be the give-away of 37 bicycles as prizes to mark the anniversary.

The DED said that anyone who makes a purchase exceeding NT$300 (USD $10) can participate in the lucky draw. Six to seven winners will be announced every two hours at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. on both days.

As part of the event, a floral art exhibition will showcase exquisitely pruned pines, roses, and other plants.

Please visit the website and Facebook page for more information.



Lottery timetable. (Taipei City Government photo.)



Work showcased at the floral exhibition. (Taipei City Government photo.)