TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese cultural wave should set the world alight, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said at the launch of the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (文策院) Friday (November 8).

The new body has as its mission the spreading of Taiwanese cultural and creative content across the world, in a move inspired by the recent South Korean “hallyu” wave of pop culture.

In her speech at the launch ceremony Friday, Tsai said the agency should form a bridge between government and private sector, support creatives and foster cultural development, and make the world see the country’s creative content, the Central News Agency reported.

Taiwan had a free environment where creativity could flourish, with local cultural content achieving unprecedented quality, but the existence of the Creative Content Agency would help that talent reach international visibility, the president reportedly said.

The group’s first chairwoman, former Deputy Culture Minister Ting Hsiao-ching (丁曉菁) said the agency would function as a platform to bring different stakeholders together and to assist the creative sector with tasks such as accounting and legal affairs, according to the report.

