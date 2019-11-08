Bullet-riddled vehicles that members of the extended LeBaron family were traveling in sit parked on a dirt road near Bavispe, at the Sonora-Chihuahua
Belongings stained with blood are seen inside a bullet-riddled vehicle that members of LeBaron family were traveling in, parked on a dirt road in Bavi
Framed by heavily armed Mexican authorities, relatives of the LeBaron family mourn at the site where nine U.S. citizens, three women and six children
Anti-government demonstrators are reflected in the window of a hairdressing salon in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Groups of Chileans continu
An anti-government protester wipes her eyes, affected by tear gas launched by Chilean police during protest in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 201
Police officers run to get assistance after being hit with a gasoline bomb thrown by protesters during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile,
An anti-government demonstrator costumed as late military dictator Gen. Augusto Pinochet salutes in front of a burning barricade at a street in Santia
Police water cannon advances on anti-government demonstrators during protest in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Thousands of Chileans took to t
A member of the Brazilian theater group Clowns of Shakespeare wears his costume before performing in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The tr
In this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 photo a man is reflected in a glass protecting a segment of the Berlin Wall at Editorial Perfil in Buenos Aires, Arge
Quechua indigenous supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales march in defense of his apparent reelection in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Newly graduated police cadets stand in formation in front of a large photograph of an indigenous police officer, during their graduation ceremony in B
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center left, next to Senator Davi Alcolumbre, center right, attends the delivery of his government's economic refor
A cape worn by the late television astrologer Walter Mercado is on display during a public wake in the Santurce neighborhood, San Juan, Puerto Rico, W
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
A mother and two sons were carried to the grave in hand-hewn pine coffins at the first funeral for the victims of a drug cartel ambush that killed nine American women and children in northern Mexico.
In a Mexican tradition for All Saints Day and All Souls Day, families decorated graves of relatives with flowers and candles and spent the night in cemeteries, eating and drinking while keeping company with their departed loved ones.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivered economic reform proposals to lawmakers. The Brazilian theater group Clowns of Shakespeare had its play "Abrazo," or Hug, added to a growing list of shows, plays, conferences and other artistic projects that have been shut down since Bolsonaro took office Jan. 1.
Chile faced more unrest fed by anger over economic inequalities as President Sebastian Pinera proposed legislation to raise the minimum wage.
Newly graduated police cadets stood in front of a large photograph of an indigenous police officer during their graduation ceremony in Colombia's capital of Bogota.
Indigenous Quechua marched in support of Bolivian President Evo Morales amid street protests over his disputed victory in last month's election.
