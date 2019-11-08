  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/08 13:00
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

A mother and two sons were carried to the grave in hand-hewn pine coffins at the first funeral for the victims of a drug cartel ambush that killed nine American women and children in northern Mexico.

In a Mexican tradition for All Saints Day and All Souls Day, families decorated graves of relatives with flowers and candles and spent the night in cemeteries, eating and drinking while keeping company with their departed loved ones.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivered economic reform proposals to lawmakers. The Brazilian theater group Clowns of Shakespeare had its play "Abrazo," or Hug, added to a growing list of shows, plays, conferences and other artistic projects that have been shut down since Bolsonaro took office Jan. 1.

Chile faced more unrest fed by anger over economic inequalities as President Sebastian Pinera proposed legislation to raise the minimum wage.

Newly graduated police cadets stood in front of a large photograph of an indigenous police officer during their graduation ceremony in Colombia's capital of Bogota.

Indigenous Quechua marched in support of Bolivian President Evo Morales amid street protests over his disputed victory in last month's election.

