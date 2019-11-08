All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 17 12 2 3 27 69 53 Boston 15 11 2 2 24 56 36 N.Y. Islanders 15 11 3 1 23 47 34 Toronto 17 9 5 3 21 58 54 Buffalo 15 9 4 2 20 45 40 Florida 15 7 3 5 19 55 56 Carolina 16 9 6 1 19 52 46 Pittsburgh 16 9 6 1 19 55 42 Montreal 16 8 5 3 19 58 52 Philadelphia 15 8 5 2 18 50 48 N.Y. Rangers 14 7 6 1 15 46 45 Columbus 16 6 7 3 15 38 54 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 New Jersey 14 4 6 4 12 40 56 Ottawa 15 5 9 1 11 41 50 Detroit 17 4 12 1 9 35 68 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 17 11 3 3 25 54 49 Edmonton 17 10 5 2 22 48 46 Calgary 19 10 7 2 22 57 55 Vancouver 16 9 4 3 21 56 41 Vegas 17 9 5 3 21 52 48 Nashville 16 9 5 2 20 64 52 Colorado 16 9 5 2 20 58 47 Arizona 16 9 5 2 20 46 37 Anaheim 17 9 7 1 19 45 43 Winnipeg 16 8 7 1 17 44 51 Dallas 17 8 8 1 17 41 42 Chicago 15 5 7 3 13 38 46 Minnesota 15 5 9 1 11 37 51 San Jose 16 5 10 1 11 40 58 Los Angeles 16 5 10 1 11 41 63

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 1

St. Louis 5, Edmonton 2

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Carolina 2

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, OT

Washington 5, Florida 4, OT

Toronto 2, Vegas 1, OT

Ottawa 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Chicago 5, Vancouver 2

Colorado 9, Nashville 4

Columbus 3, Arizona 2

Calgary 5, New Jersey 2

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, SWE, 2 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay at Stockholm, SWE, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.