S. Korea promotes tourism at Taipei travel fair

Number of bilateral visitors between South Korea and Taiwan expected to hit 2.5 million in 2019

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/08 12:28
(Korea Tourism Organization Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea is seeking to boost bilateral tourism with Taiwan at the 2019 Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) taking place at TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 between Nov. 8 and 11.

The number of bilateral visits is expected to exceed 2.5 million in 2019, observed Ahn Young-bae (安榮培), president of the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO). He expressed confidence at the travel fair that this figure will hit a milestone of 3 million next year, reported LTN.

According to Ahn, the number of flights operating between the two countries continues to increase, with destinations now including Daegu, Seoul, Busan, Jeju-do, and others. The popularity of cruise travel is also on the rise, which he believes will draw even more Taiwanese visitors to the East Asian nation.

This year, the South Korea pavilion at the travel expo features 66 stalls, which introduce different facets of Korean culture, from K-pop and fashion to cuisine and specialties. A-list celebrities such as So Ji-sub will grace the event to promote their country, said the report.

Other highlights at the pavilion include cooking demonstrations and dance and Taekwondo performances. The 2019 ITF features 1,700 booths from 60 countries and regions as well hot deals on travel, with discounted flight tickets and hotel restaurant vouchers being the most highly sought-after, wrote CNA.
