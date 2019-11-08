  1. Home
3 Vietnamese workers saved from apartment fire in N. Taiwan

3 Vietnamese migrant workers successfully rescued from apartment blaze in Taoyuan, Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/08 12:07
(Taoyuan Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Vietnamese migrant workers were rescued from an apartment fire in the northern Taiwan city of Taoyuan on Friday morning (Nov. 8), according to the Taoyuan Fire Department.

At around 12:00 a.m., a fire broke out in an apartment on Housheng Road in Taoyuan City's Luzhu District, reported CNA. The fire department immediately dispatched 32 vehicles, including water tank trucks and ladder trucks, as well as 72 firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters successfully rescued three Vietnamese migrant workers from the ninth floor balcony of the apartment building with a ladder truck. The three were immediately rushed to Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

Fortunately, the victims only experienced minor smoke inhalation and did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to the report. The blaze was extinguished by 1 a.m., but property damage and the cause of the fire have yet to be assessed and investigated.
