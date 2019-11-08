TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's state TV says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck the northwest of the country. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The report says the quake hit at

The U.S. Geological Survey puts the quake's magnitude at 5.8 at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

A magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.