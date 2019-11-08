AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Nov. 8

Napier, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 4th T20.

Perth, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 3rd T20.

thru 10, Antalya, Turkey — golf, European Tour, Turkish Open.

thru 10, Shiga, Japan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Japan Classic.

thru 9, Chongqing, China — figure skating, Grand Prix, Cup of China.

thru 9, Milan — tennis, ATP, Next Gen Finals.

SATURDAY, Nov. 9

thru 10, Perth, Australia — Fed Cup final: Australia vs. France.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — football, Asian Champions League final first leg: Al Hilal vs. Urawa Red Diamonds.

Lucknow, India — cricket, Afghanistan vs. West Indies, 2nd ODI.

Christchurch, New Zealand — rugby league, New Zealand vs. Britain, 2nd test.

Fresno, California — boxing, Jamel Herring vs. Lamont Roach Jr. for Herring's WBO super featherweight title.

Los Angeles — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres for Saunders' WBO super middleweight title.

SUNDAY, Nov. 10

thru 17, London — tennis, ATP Finals.

Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 5th T20.

Nagpur, India — cricket, India vs. Bangladesh, 3rd T20.

MONDAY, Nov. 11

Lucknow, India — cricket, Afghanistan vs. West Indies, 3rd ODI.

TUESDAY, Nov. 12

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13

No new major events.

THURSDAY, Nov. 14

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifying: Turkey vs. Iceland, England vs. Montenegro, Czech Republic vs. Kosovo, Serbia vs. Luxembourg, Portugal vs. Lithuania, France vs. Moldova, Albania vs. Andorra.

Asia, Middle East — football, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Myanmar vs. Tajikistan, Iraq vs. Iran, Turkmenistan vs. North Korea, Maldives vs. Philippines, Kyrgyz Republic vs. Japan, Uzbekistan vs. Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong vs. Bahrain, Malaysia vs. Thailand, Vietnam vs. United Arab Emirates, Lebanon vs. South Korea, Afghanistan vs. India, Syria vs. China, Oman vs. Bangladesh, Yemen vs. Palestine, Kuwait vs. Taiwan, Jordan vs. Australia.

thru 18, Indore, India — cricket, India vs. Bangladesh, 1st test.

Lucknow, India — cricket, Afghanistan vs. West Indies, 1st T20.

thru 17, Sun City, South Africa — golf, European Tour, Nedbank Challenge.

thru 17, Playa del Carmen, Mexico — golf, US PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic.

Caribbean — football, CONCACAF Nations League: Curacao vs. Costa Rica, Martinique vs. Honduras.

FRIDAY, Nov. 15

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifying: Norway vs. Faroe Islands, Finland vs. Liechtenstein, Armenia vs. Greece, Switzerland vs. Georgia, Denmark vs. Gibraltar, Spain vs. Malta, Romania vs. Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Peru vs. Colombia, Brazil vs. Argentina, Hungary vs. Uruguay.

Americas — football, CONCACAF Nations League: United States vs. Canada, Panama vs. Mexico.

thru 16, Moscow — figure skating, Grand Prix, Rostelecom Cup.

Melbourne, Australia — boxing, Andrew Moloney vs. Elton Dharry for vacant WBA super flyweight title.

Paris — boxing, Kane Watts vs. Arsen Goularirian for Watts' WBA cruiserweight title.

SATURDAY, Nov. 16

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifying: Cyprus vs. Scotland, Azerbaijan vs. Wales, Slovenia vs. Latvia, San Marino vs. Kazakhstan, Russia vs. Belgium, Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, Germany vs. Belarus, Croatia vs. Slovakia, Israel vs. Poland, Austria vs. North Macedonia.

Lucknow, India — cricket, Afghanistan vs. West Indies, 2nd T20.

London — rugby, Fiji vs. Barbarians.

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea — rugby league, Papua New Guinea vs. Britain.

SUNDAY, Nov. 17

Lucknow, India — cricket, Afghanistan vs. West Indies, 3rd T20.

Sao Paulo — auto racing, F1, Brazilian GP.

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifying: Serbia vs. Ukraine, Luxembourg vs. Portugal, Kosovo vs. England, Bulgaria vs. Czech Republic, Moldova vs. Iceland, Andorra vs. Turkey, Albania vs. France.

Central America — football, CONCACAF Nations League: Costa Rica vs. Haiti, Honduras vs. Trinidad.