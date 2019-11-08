RAJKOT, India (AP) — Rohit Sharma smacked 85 runs off 43 balls as India beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20 on Thursday and levelled the series 1-1.

Playing his 100th T20, Sharma struck six sixes and six fours as he scored a 23-ball half-century.

He helped India score 154-2 with 26 balls to spare, chasing down Bangladesh's 153-6.

Yuzvendra Chahal, with 2-28, and Washington Sundar, 1-25, bowled tight spells to rein in Bangladesh after sending them in to bat.

Bangladesh won the first T20 by seven wickets, its first win over India.

The third and final T20 will be on Sunday in Nagpur.

