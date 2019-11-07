WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

RGU--RWC-SCOTLAND SANCTIONS

DUBLIN — The Scottish Rugby Union is found guilty of misconduct for inappropriate and ill-judged comments before its Rugby World Cup match with Japan and the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis. SENT: 380 words, photo.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — Russia hardens its line on a doping issue which could threaten the country's participation at next year's Tokyo Olympics. SENT: 300 words, photo.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-BALOTELLI-RACISM

ROME — The ball that Mario Balotelli angrily kicked high into the stands out of frustration because of racist chants is still traveling. Figuratively speaking, at least. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-BAYERN COACH

BERLIN — Who will coach Bayern Munich dominates the hype leading to its clash with Borussia Dortmund. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-RODRYGOS RISE

MADRID — Rodrygo is coming out on top in the duel of Brazilian teenagers at Real Madrid. With plenty of goals and impressive performances, the 18-year-old forward has been quickly stealing the spotlight from countryman Vinícius Júnior. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-TROPHY TOUR

With captain Siya Kolisi telling ordinary South Africans that the victory and the spoils are for them, the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks start a five-day tour to take the trophy to people in big cities and poor townships. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 640 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-BANGLADESH

RAJKOT, India — Bangladesh earned its first Twenty20 win over India on Sunday. The second T20 starts at 1330 GMT.

GLF--PRESIDENTS CUP

Ernie Els fills out his International team already loaded with newcomers by choosing two more Presidents Cup rookies with his captain's picks. Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Sungjae Im of South Korea will give the International team six rookies as it tries to end a streak of seven straight losses to the Americans. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 600 words, photos.

Other stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Harden has 36 points and 13 assists, Rockets rout Warriors. SENT: 890 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Blues win 6th straight beating Oilers 5-2. SENT: 170 words, photos.

