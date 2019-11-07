TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Instead of wearing a traditional qipao this year, Taiwan's Miss International contestant is set to impress judges with the first-ever Taiwanese temple culture-inspired garment worn as a national costume.

To best present the elements and core values of Third Prince Nezha (Santaizi) under budget, Miss Taiwan Chiu Yi-shu, (邱怡澍) a National Tsing Hua University graduate specializing in information technology, designed her own costume for the first time, and it turned out to be a well-executed and beautifully-tailored single-layer, knee-length red gown, making Chiu look like a fearless woman warrior.

Chiu recently revealed a picture of the dress and explained that her inspiration comes from Taiwan's divine Third Prince, also referred to as Nezha (哪吒), who got his name as the third son of General Li Jing (李靖). The Third Prince has been described as a brave, rebellious child often seen riding on wind-and-fire wheels and carrying a fire-tipped spear.

Chiu's chosen color, red, represents luck and passion in the Taiwanese culture and, along with her choice of the mythical figure as a design concept, better suits her journey into Miss International, she said.

The 59th Miss International Beauty Pageant will be held in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov. 12, with representatives from more than 65 countries and regions gathering to compete. Chiu is now in Japan preparing for the game.