TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a parting gift following four years of study in Taiwan, a 23-year-old Malaysian student has released the second and third installments of a trilogy of timelapse videos of numerous scenic sites across the island.

The videos' creator, Phong Yap Hui (業輝馮), has been studying at the Department of Electrical Engineering at National Chin-Yi University of Technology in Taichung, Taiwan, since 2015. During his stay, he has traveled extensively across the country to capture timelapse videos with the purpose of "letting the world see the beauty of Taiwan."

Phong told Taiwan News that he covered 100,000 kilometers, enough to circle the island 100 times, over the course of four years as he sought to document Taiwan. He said that he always carries 20 kilograms of equipment with him during his exploration of its mountains and waterways.

Having completed his studies, Phong said he has also completed work on his videos. Phong released his first timelapse video on Oct. 14 of last year, garnering 29,000 views and 1,000 likes. His second episode dropped on Nov. 3 and has quickly gained 191,000 views and over 6,000 likes.

Including his third installment, which he released on Wednesday (Nov. 6), Phong's videos have attracted a total of 240,000 views to date. He says that he filmed the videos all across Taiwan and its outer islands.

Phong said that each shot takes one to six hours to record. He added that it takes a full day to edit such a shoot.

When asked what his inspiration for the videos was, Phong said that he shot them mainly to "let everyone see Taiwan and let Taiwan be seen by the world." When asked about his next adventure, Phong said that he is moving to New Zealand to study English and shoot timelapse videos of the verdant country.