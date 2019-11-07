Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, walks to a secure area at the Capitol to interview a witness in the House impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine has told lawmakers in private that he understood President Donald Trump proposed a quid pro quo with Ukraine. Now he's expected to repeat that testimony in the impeachment inquiry's initial public hearings next week.
The diplomat, William Taylor, will be the first to testify. The focus is on pressure placed on Ukraine by Trump to investigate political foe Joe Biden and the unsupported idea that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.
In newly released transcripts of his private testimony, Taylor says it was his "clear understanding" that financial support would not come until Ukraine's president committed to pursue an investigation.
The chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, says Americans will a chance to decide for themselves if the impeachment inquiry is warranted.