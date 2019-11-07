TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) is said to be "highly likely" to run for Taiwan's presidency, a political observer said it is spelling doom for Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the 2020 race.

The next presidential election is 65 days away, but the race might no longer be a showdown between incumbent Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the KMT's Han, who has found himself in hot water for a string of outrageous, outlandish and mostly unattainable promises, as Soong is highly likely to join the race.

There is believed to be a fair amount of overlap between the support bases for Soong, a seasoned political veteran, and for Han, based on the number of votes Soong garnered in the previous race.

A recent article indicates that Han's supporters mainly comprise two demographic groups: retired military personnel, teachers, and government employees who are aged over 60, as well as less-educated, working-class people, the latter often not hardcore KMT supporters but voters who exhibit distrust of political and business elites.

Political observer Huang Chuang-shia (黃創夏) said in a recent commentary that some of Han's supporters voted Soong in the previous presidential elections, but as Han has been under attack for making outlandish and unattainable promises, which manifests his inexperience and ignorance in both domestic and international affairs, some pan-blue supporters might see Soong as a safe play.

Soong, 77, was the country's first popularly-elected governor of Taiwan Province under the Republic of China constitutional structure in the 1990s before it became void in 1997 due to political reform.

He ran for president as an independent in 2000 and for vice president on a ticket with KMT candidate Lien Chan (連戰) in 2004. He ran for president again in 2012 and 2016.

Inbetween elections, the well-versed and well-respected politician remained active in domestic politics and international relations. Soong has been trusted with assignments to attend important international meetings on behalf of Taiwan under his leadership of the PFP, including as a special envoy to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits in 2016 and 2017.

Huang believes that Soong would dedicate himself to the race. "It is a great opportunity to once again steal the spotlight for the minor party, and the show for Soong himself," Huang said. He expected Han to lose support to Soong and to drop below 20 percentage points in opinion polls.