Taiwan is in talks with countries that supply migrant workers following an announcement in April that it would allow dairy farms to hire migrant workers on a trial basis.



The move is part of an effort to help address the country's farm labor shortage, Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said Wednesday.



Hsu said the ministry launched the trial program in April to allow Taiwanese dairy farms to employ foreign skilled workers from developing economies to fill manpower gaps, although no dairy farm workers have yet come to Taiwan because their employment contracts have not been verified by their home countries.



Hsu noted that representatives from Thailand and Indonesia have made fact-finding visits to Taiwan organized by the ministry to gain an understanding of Taiwan's employment of agricultural workers.



Representatives from the Philippines will also visit Taiwan, according to Hsu.



According to the ministry, to protect migrant workers' rights, their source countries require their employment contracts to be verified before allowing their workers to work abroad.



To date, Thailand has begun the process of contract verification, while Indonesia has agreed to allow its workers to take up employment in Taiwan's agricultural sector and has given a sample employment contract for review and comments by the Labor Ministry.



Taiwan has also reached a consensus with the Philippines on employment of migrant farm workers, with the details still being discussed, according to the ministry.



The ministry is also in talks with Vietnam on the matter, it added.



Taiwan currently has more than 700,000 migrant workers, according to ministry data.