Referee Aleksei Kulbakov, right, gives a red card to Manchester City's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, second from left, during the Champions League group C
Atalanta's Mario Pasalic, center, celebrates with his teammate Papu Gomez, left, after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League gro
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, left, and Manchester City's Fernandinho reacts after Atalanta's Mario Pasalic scored during the Champions League gro
Manchester City's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo leaves the field after reliving a red card during the Champions League group C soccer match between Atalant
Atalanta's Josip Ilicic, right, is fouled by Manchester City's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo during the Champions League group C soccer match between Atala
Manchester City's Kyle Walker, second from left, is playing as goalkeeper during the Champions League group C soccer match between Atalanta and Manche
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, embraces his player Gabriel Jesus during the Champions League group C soccer match between Atalanta
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus reacts after fails to score a penalty shot during the Champions League group C soccer match between Atalanta and Manch
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Atalanta and Manchest
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Atalanta a
MILAN (AP) — Atalanta picked up its first Champions League point as it held 10-man Manchester City to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday — but couldn't capitalize on the visitors having to finish the match with defender Kyle Walker in goal.
The Italian side looked headed for a fourth straight loss in Group C when Raheem Sterling — who scored a hat trick in Man City's 5-1 win in the reverse fixture — put the Premier League champion in front in the seventh minute.
However, Gabriel Jesus dragged a penalty wide three minutes before halftime and Mario Pasalic leveled for Atalanta four minutes into the second half.
Atalanta dominated the second period and its winning chances increased when City's substitute goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was sent off for a last-man foul on Josip Ilicic.
Having already brought on Bravo as a halftime replacement for Ederson, Pep Guardiola had to put Walker in goal. The defender saved the resulting free kick and City managed to see out the final minutes.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports