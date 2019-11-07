MADRID (AP) — It took less than 15 minutes for Real Madrid to erase fears of another Champions League setback at home.

With three goals in the first 14 minutes, Madrid cruised to a 6-0 win over Galatasaray on Wednesday, moving closer to the knockout stages and ending the Turkish team's chances of advancing in the European competition.

Brazilian teenager Rodrygo twice in the opening seven minutes — the quickest double in Champions League history — and Sergio Ramos added the third from a penalty in the 14th. Karim Benzema added the fourth just before halftime and scored again late in the second half for his 50th Champions league goal.

Rodrygo closed the scoring in stoppage-time for his first hat trick with Madrid.

The result ended Madrid's three-game winless streak at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the Champions League, leaving the 13-time champion in good position in Group A after a winless start that had fans fearing the team's first group-stage elimination since the 1989-90 season.

Madrid has seven points, five more than third-place Club Brugge, which lost 1-0 to leader Paris Saint-Germain in France. PSG remained perfect with 12 points, while Galatasaray was last with one point.

Madrid had lost twice and drawn once in its previous three home games in the Champions League. It has never gone four matches in a row without a win at the Bernabéu in the European tournament. Madrid's last Spanish league game at home also was a draw — 0-0 against Real Betis on Saturday.

Madrid had opened its Champions League campaign with a 3-0 loss at PSG and a 2-2 draw against Club Brugge at home, then earned a 1-0 win at Galatasaray in the previous round.

Rodrygo got off to a perfect start Wednesday to his home debut in the Champions League, scoring after a nice cutback move inside the area in the fourth minute and with a header in the seventh. Fellow Brazilian Marcelo set up both goals by the 18-year-old forward before being substituted before halftime with an apparent injury.

Ramos scored the third from a penalty kick awarded by video review after a defender stepped on Toni Kroos' foot at the edge of the area. It took more than three minutes from the time of the tackle until Ramos' shot from the penalty spot.

Rodrygo, who has quickly become the preferred Brazilian teenager for coach Zinedine Zidane instead of Vinícius Júnior, provided the pass for Benzema's 45th-minute goal from close range. The French striker found the net again with an easy strike in the 81st after a low cross by Dani Carvajal, passing Alfredo Di Stefano's goal tally with Madrid in Europe's top club competition.

Benzema set up Rodrygo's hat trick in the final minutes, with the youngster scoring from inside the area.

Madrid hosts PSG, and Galatasaray welcomes Club Brugge, on Nov 26.

