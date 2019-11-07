BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2472
|Down
|28
|Dec
|2491
|2492
|2427
|2444
|Down
|40
|Jan
|2472
|Down
|28
|Mar
|2506
|2511
|2454
|2468
|Down
|32
|May
|2515
|2517
|2463
|2471
|Down
|37
|Jul
|2505
|2505
|2453
|2470
|Down
|27
|Sep
|2482
|2484
|2435
|2452
|Down
|24
|Dec
|2436
|2436
|2392
|2408
|Down
|21
|Mar
|2403
|2403
|2360
|2377
|Down
|19
|May
|2360
|2367
|2360
|2367
|Down
|18
|Jul
|2358
|Down
|19