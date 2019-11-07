BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2472 Down 28 Dec 2491 2492 2427 2444 Down 40 Jan 2472 Down 28 Mar 2506 2511 2454 2468 Down 32 May 2515 2517 2463 2471 Down 37 Jul 2505 2505 2453 2470 Down 27 Sep 2482 2484 2435 2452 Down 24 Dec 2436 2436 2392 2408 Down 21 Mar 2403 2403 2360 2377 Down 19 May 2360 2367 2360 2367 Down 18 Jul 2358 Down 19