MONACO (AP) — Track and field's global Diamond League series is dropping discus, triple jump and the 3,000 meters steeplechase as official points-scoring events due to fading interest from fans.

The IAAF governing body says the 200 meters will also be skipped next year due to tight schedules for athletes in the Tokyo Olympics season.

The four events will still be included at some of the 14 regular meetings, though not the Sept. 11 finals at Zurich.

It's part of a Diamond League revamp to include the most popular events — topped by the 100 meters, long jump and high jump — and fewer long-distance races in a shorter, 90-minute broadcast package.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe says the aim is "a faster-paced, more exciting global league ... that broadcasters want to show and fans want to watch."

Athletes in discus, triple jump and steeplechase will have more chances to earn prize money in a new Continental Tour of second-tier meetings.

