Official: Iran to start fueling centrifuges at midnight

By  Associated Press
2019/11/06 18:48
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it'll start injecting uranium gas at midnight into 1,044 centrifuges at the underground Fordo facility.

That's according to Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, who spoke to Iran's state television on Wednesday.

Kamalvandi says the centrifuges there will enrich uranium up to 4.5%.

The development will mark Tehran's latest step away from the nuclear accord with world powers since President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal over a year ago.

Iranian officials have said these steps are "reversible" if European nations that also signed the deal find a way to allow Iran to sell its oil on foreign markets and compensate Tehran for U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran agreed not to operate the Fordo centrifuges.