TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Argentine artist created this vibrant mural on an apartment building in Kaohsiung.

The 31-year-old artist, Elian Chali was born and raised in Cordoba, Spain where he currently lives. The work was commissioned by the Arcade Art Gallery and funded by the Kaohsiung Lingya District Office as part of an ongoing program that brings in artists to create murals in the city.

The work is titled "Sewing Corner" and took four days to complete. Those wishing to view the piece can find it at 13-15, Shangyong Road, Lingya District, Kaohsiung City.



(Arcade Art Gallery photo)

Chali's relationship with the streets began with adolescent tagging and although his background is in graphic design, as an artist he is self-taught. Chali’s work focuses on creating a dialogue with the urban fabric, letting the characteristics of the wall inform the piece.

He identifies with urbanism and architecture more than muralism or graffiti. Stylistically, his work is notable for adhering to a disciplined form of minimalism and abstraction, influenced by North American artists such as Sol LeWitt.

Employing a parametric set of primary colors, the artist uses layers, overlapping and opacity to create geometric compositions that either reflect, engage with, or disrupt the planes of the built environment he works on. Latex is his material of choice and although he favors the streets over studio work, he is equally adept at working on canvas as he is on walls.



(Arcade Art Gallery photo)



(Arcade Art Gallery photo)



(Arcade Art Gallery photo)