Collapsed Taiwan bridge to be rebuilt within 3 years

Ministry of Transportation to hear full report about the causes of the crash by end of November

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/06 16:49
The removal of debris from the Nanfang'ao Bridge was completed Tuesday November 5.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The bridge in Yilan County’s Nanfang’ao which collapsed last October 1, killing six migrant workers, will be rebuilt within three years, reports said Wednesday (November 6).

The authorities came under fire for failing to conduct regular inspections of bridges, with the one across the entrance to the port of Nanfang’ao collapsing on top of fishing trawlers after a truck passed.

Work to remove the debris and open up the port to normal shipping was completed on Tuesday (November 5), the Central News Agency reported.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Transportation organized a meeting to discuss plans for the aftermath of the disaster with local stakeholders, including fishermen and the tourism sector.

The new bridge would be designed with respect for the local scenery and would take into account safety measures to make it last for 100 years, CNA quoted a ministry official as saying.

Before the end of November, a full report would be presented including an explanation of the causes for the disaster, the ministry said. By the same time, the fishermen would also be compensated for their losses resulting from the collapse and its aftermath, while further work on the underwater part of the structure could not be ruled out if prosecutors requested to take a closer look at more elements of the bridge, according to the ministry.
Nanfang'ao Bridge
Nanfang'ao
bridge collapse
Ministry of Transportation
Yilan
migrant workers

