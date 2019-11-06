TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival 2019 in Taichung's Xinshe District will take place from Saturday (Nov. 9) to Dec. 2 and will put a spotlight on the renowned French novel, “Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince).”

The organizer said the tie-in had been authorized by the Association of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, who authored the book. The floral showcase will recreate iconic scenes from the book, such as love and loss, hope, and the little prince’s philosophy of life.

According to the Tourism and Travel Bureau, the exhibition takes place over 1.8 hectares and features 250,000 plants, including wax begonia and African marigold.

The main floral installation, “The Planet of the Rose,” will be mechanically operated every hour on the hour between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. It will depict the scene where the little prince meets his beloved rose – a motif in one of the most popular books ever published.

Taking place in conjunction with the Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival 2019 are the Flower Sea of Xinshe and Central Taiwan Agriculture Expo. The floricultural and agricultural fiestas are set to boost tourism while driving local growth, said Taichung City Government.