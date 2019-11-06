TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Almost a year after Westin vacated its five-star hotel in Taipei, Japan Railways’ JR Hotelgroup was planning to operate its first hotel outside of its home country at the site under the name “Hotel Metropolitan,” reports said Wednesday (November 6).

Cathay Life Insurance was planning to sign an agreement with JR Hotelgroup on Wednesday to rent out the building on the capital’s Nanjing East Road, the Liberty Times reported.

The new hotel was likely to welcome its first guests during 2021, though before that at least two other Japanese-owned luxury hotels were planning to open on Taipei’s fashionable east side, joining several properties already operated by Japanese groups as the number of tourists visiting Taiwan keeps rising.

The Westin Taipei, operated by the Leofoo Group, opened in 1999 and ran for 20 years.

