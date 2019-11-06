  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/06 14:31
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 16 11 2 3 25 64 49
Boston 15 11 2 2 24 56 36
N.Y. Islanders 14 11 3 0 22 44 30
Buffalo 15 9 4 2 20 45 40
Carolina 15 9 5 1 19 50 42
Toronto 16 8 5 3 19 56 53
Florida 14 7 3 4 18 51 51
Montreal 15 8 5 2 18 56 49
Pittsburgh 15 8 6 1 17 51 39
Philadelphia 14 7 5 2 16 47 46
Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47
Columbus 15 5 7 3 13 35 52
New Jersey 13 4 5 4 12 38 51
N.Y. Rangers 12 5 6 1 11 37 42
Ottawa 14 4 9 1 9 38 48
Detroit 16 4 11 1 9 34 63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 16 10 3 3 23 49 47
Edmonton 16 10 4 2 22 46 41
Vancouver 15 9 3 3 21 54 36
Arizona 15 9 4 2 20 44 34
Nashville 15 9 4 2 20 60 43
Vegas 16 9 5 2 20 51 46
Calgary 18 9 7 2 20 52 53
Anaheim 17 9 7 1 19 45 43
Colorado 15 8 5 2 18 49 43
Winnipeg 16 8 7 1 17 44 51
Dallas 17 8 8 1 17 41 42
Chicago 14 4 7 3 11 33 44
Minnesota 15 5 9 1 11 37 51
San Jose 16 5 10 1 11 40 58
Los Angeles 15 5 10 0 10 39 60

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 6, Detroit 1

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1

Vegas 2, Columbus 1

Montreal 5, Boston 4

Toronto 3, Los Angeles 1

New Jersey 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Dallas 4, Colorado 1

Calgary 4, Arizona 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Vancouver 1, OT

San Jose 4, Chicago 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, SWE, 2 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.