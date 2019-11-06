TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The organizers of a campaign to recall Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) want to see 100,000 people take part in a march on December 21, just weeks before the presidential election in which their target is the Kuomintang (KMT) candidate.

The petition drive to recall Han reportedly reached the necessary 300,000 signatures last month. Under the Election and Recall Act, 1 percent of Kaohsiung’s 2.28 million inhabitants must endorse a proposal, then 10 percent must sign the recall document before a vote can take place.

The recall campaign groups on Wednesday (November 6) announced plans for the December march as well as its theme, “Reset Kaohsiung, Wake up Taiwan” (Reset高雄、Wakeup台灣), the Central News Agency reported.

Petition initiator Aaron Yin (尹立) said the itinerant mayor had elevated lying and forgery into a science and was now exporting his ways over the whole country during his presidential campaign.

As to the state of the recall campaign, Yin said he planned to hand over a batch of 300,000 endorsements to the election commission on December 26 and a second batch later on, with a recall vote likely next April or May.

Out of the 2.28 million citizens in Kaohsiung, 570,000 needed to cast a ballot in favor for the recall proposal to be approved, he added.

