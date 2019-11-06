|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|15
|11
|2
|2
|24
|56
|36
|Buffalo
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|45
|40
|Toronto
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|56
|53
|Florida
|14
|7
|3
|4
|18
|51
|51
|Montreal
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|56
|49
|Tampa Bay
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|44
|47
|Ottawa
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|38
|48
|Detroit
|16
|4
|11
|1
|9
|34
|63
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|16
|11
|2
|3
|25
|64
|49
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|11
|3
|0
|22
|44
|30
|Carolina
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|50
|42
|Pittsburgh
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|51
|39
|Philadelphia
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|47
|46
|Columbus
|15
|5
|7
|3
|13
|35
|52
|New Jersey
|13
|4
|5
|4
|12
|38
|51
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|37
|42
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|16
|10
|3
|3
|23
|49
|47
|Nashville
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|60
|43
|Colorado
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|49
|43
|Winnipeg
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|44
|51
|Dallas
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|41
|42
|Chicago
|14
|4
|7
|3
|11
|33
|44
|Minnesota
|15
|5
|9
|1
|11
|37
|51
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|16
|10
|4
|2
|22
|46
|41
|Vancouver
|15
|9
|3
|3
|21
|54
|36
|Arizona
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|44
|34
|Vegas
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|51
|46
|Calgary
|18
|9
|7
|2
|20
|52
|53
|Anaheim
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|45
|43
|San Jose
|16
|5
|10
|1
|11
|40
|58
|Los Angeles
|15
|5
|10
|0
|10
|39
|60
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4
Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2
Nashville 6, Detroit 1
Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1
Vegas 2, Columbus 1
Montreal 5, Boston 4
Toronto 3, Los Angeles 1
New Jersey 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Dallas 4, Colorado 1
Calgary 4, Arizona 3, OT
St. Louis 2, Vancouver 1, OT
San Jose 4, Chicago 2
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 2
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, SWE, 2 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.