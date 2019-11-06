Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron walk together during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Be
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the Peop
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the Peop
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the Peop
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as schoolchildren wave Chinese and French flags during a welcome ceremo
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, listens as Chinese President Xi Jinping talks during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Bei
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews a Chinese honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 6
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews a Chinese honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 6
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Nov
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Nov
Brigitte Macron, left, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron and Peng Liyuan, the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, talk during a welcome c
French President Emmanuel Macron and China's President Xi Jinping hold a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Nov. 6,
An honor guard member stands at attention as French and Chinese flags fly near the large portrait of Chinese Leader Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Gate befor
Chinese honor guard members let out a yell during a welcome ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing,
Chinese honor guard members march in formation down the steps of the Great Hall of the People before a welcome ceremony for French President Emmanuel
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is hailing a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron as giving a boost to multilateralism and free trade, amid ongoing economic tensions with Washington.
Speaking at a meeting Wednesday in Beijing, Xi said the two leaders sent a "strong signal to the world about steadfastly upholding" the twin concepts along with "working together to build open economies."
Macron started his three-day visit by announcing that the European Union had struck a deal with China to prevent counterfeiting of agricultural products like wine and cheese.
Macron earlier visited a sprawling export fair in Shanghai and on Wednesday said that China and the EU must "build a stable partnership on the big questions of the world in a world that is more and more destabilized."