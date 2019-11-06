TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) might announce her choice of former Premier William Lai (賴清德) as her running mate in the January 11, 2020 presidential election on November 14, according to media reports.

Since their rivalry in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primaries earlier this year, the two appeared in public together for the first time last Saturday (November 2) at an event for a legislative candidate in Tainan.

Media reports Wednesday (November 6) said Tsai might announce she had chosen Lai to be her vice-presidential candidate at the earliest on November 14.

However, a spokesman for Tsai’s re-election campaign was unwilling to confirm the reports, saying that the president would announce the most appropriate ticket at the most appropriate time, the Central News Agency reported.

The aim was to help the president win re-election and to see the DPP hold on to its absolute majority at the Legislative Yuan, the spokesman said.

Other DPP officials told reporters they had not heard November 14 mentioned as the date for any important announcement, but they would respect the opinions of the president and of her running mate, with the consultation process likely to bear fruit soon.

