HOUSTON (AP) — A millionaire lawyer in Houston who once supported President Donald Trump has narrowly forced a runoff election for mayor in Texas' biggest city.

Tony Buzbee on Tuesday night denied Mayor Sylvester Turner the outright victory needed to cinch a second term. Turner led a crowd field of 12 candidates but fell just short of getting more than 50% of the vote.

Buzbee and Turner now head to a runoff election that will extend an increasingly bitter race in Houston, a Democratic stronghold where Trump is deeply unpopular.

Buzbee has rejected partisan labels and has donated to both Republicans and Democrats. But Turner has run ads reminding voters that Buzbee hosted a fundraiser for Trump and donated $500,000 to the president's inauguration committee.

Buzbee poured more than $10 million into his outsider bid and ran on promises to weed out corruption at City Hall.