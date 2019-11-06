All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 16 11 2 3 25 64 49 4-1-2 7-1-1 2-0-1 Boston 15 11 2 2 24 56 36 7-0-1 4-2-1 2-1-2 N.Y. Islanders 14 11 3 0 22 44 30 7-2-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Buffalo 15 9 4 2 20 45 40 5-1-1 4-3-1 3-0-0 Carolina 15 9 5 1 19 50 42 6-2-0 3-3-1 2-3-1 Toronto 16 8 5 3 19 56 53 5-2-3 3-3-0 3-3-1 Florida 14 7 3 4 18 51 51 3-1-1 4-2-3 2-1-1 Montreal 15 8 5 2 18 56 49 4-3-0 4-2-2 3-2-1 Pittsburgh 15 8 6 1 17 51 39 5-3-1 3-3-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 14 7 5 2 16 47 46 5-1-1 2-4-1 4-2-0 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 2-1-1 4-4-1 4-2-0 Columbus 15 5 7 3 13 35 52 3-5-1 2-2-2 2-2-1 New Jersey 13 4 5 4 12 38 51 2-2-4 2-3-0 2-1-1 N.Y. Rangers 12 5 6 1 11 37 42 3-4-1 2-2-0 0-2-0 Ottawa 14 4 9 1 9 38 48 3-4-0 1-5-1 2-2-0 Detroit 16 4 11 1 9 34 63 2-5-1 2-6-0 1-4-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 16 10 4 2 22 46 41 5-1-1 5-3-1 2-0-1 St. Louis 15 9 3 3 21 47 46 5-1-2 4-2-1 4-0-0 Vancouver 14 9 3 2 20 53 34 4-0-1 5-3-1 3-2-1 Nashville 15 9 4 2 20 60 43 6-2-2 3-2-0 3-0-0 Vegas 16 9 5 2 20 51 46 4-3-2 5-2-0 5-1-0 Arizona 14 9 4 1 19 41 30 4-2-0 5-2-1 2-1-0 Anaheim 16 9 6 1 19 43 39 6-1-1 3-5-0 3-2-0 Colorado 14 8 4 2 18 48 39 4-2-1 4-2-1 1-2-0 Calgary 17 8 7 2 18 48 50 4-1-1 4-6-1 2-3-1 Winnipeg 16 8 7 1 17 44 51 3-4-1 5-3-0 2-0-0 Dallas 16 7 8 1 15 37 41 4-3-1 3-5-0 2-1-0 Chicago 13 4 6 3 11 31 40 3-3-2 1-3-1 0-1-1 Los Angeles 15 5 10 0 10 39 60 3-4-0 2-6-0 2-4-0 Minnesota 14 4 9 1 9 33 49 3-1-1 1-8-0 0-6-1 San Jose 15 4 10 1 9 36 56 2-4-0 2-6-1 1-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 6, Detroit 1

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1

Vegas 2, Columbus 1

Montreal 5, Boston 4

Toronto 3, Los Angeles 1

New Jersey 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, SWE, 2 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.