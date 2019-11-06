All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 16 11 2 3 25 64 49 Boston 15 11 2 2 24 56 36 N.Y. Islanders 14 11 3 0 22 44 30 Buffalo 15 9 4 2 20 45 40 Carolina 15 9 5 1 19 50 42 Toronto 16 8 5 3 19 56 53 Florida 14 7 3 4 18 51 51 Montreal 15 8 5 2 18 56 49 Pittsburgh 15 8 6 1 17 51 39 Philadelphia 14 7 5 2 16 47 46 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 Columbus 15 5 7 3 13 35 52 New Jersey 13 4 5 4 12 38 51 N.Y. Rangers 12 5 6 1 11 37 42 Ottawa 14 4 9 1 9 38 48 Detroit 16 4 11 1 9 34 63 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 16 10 4 2 22 46 41 St. Louis 15 9 3 3 21 47 46 Vancouver 14 9 3 2 20 53 34 Nashville 15 9 4 2 20 60 43 Vegas 16 9 5 2 20 51 46 Arizona 14 9 4 1 19 41 30 Anaheim 16 9 6 1 19 43 39 Colorado 14 8 4 2 18 48 39 Calgary 17 8 7 2 18 48 50 Winnipeg 16 8 7 1 17 44 51 Dallas 16 7 8 1 15 37 41 Chicago 13 4 6 3 11 31 40 Los Angeles 15 5 10 0 10 39 60 Minnesota 14 4 9 1 9 33 49 San Jose 15 4 10 1 9 36 56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 6, Detroit 1

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1

Vegas 2, Columbus 1

Montreal 5, Boston 4

Toronto 3, Los Angeles 1

New Jersey 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, SWE, 2 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.