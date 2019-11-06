TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michael Kreuzberg, the German man behind a petition calling on Germany to establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan, met with Taiwan's representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) on Monday (Nov. 4).

The petition, created by a man identified as Michael Kreuzberg, is titled "Foreign Policy - Establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan)" and was originally posted on May 31 of this year. On Sept. 11, the petition was opened to signatures from the public and included a "Taiwan" nationality option.

The petition requests that the German Bundestag call on the federal government to establish full diplomatic relations with Taiwan. As the petition was written just days before the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre on June 4, Kreuzberg reminds readers that China's current communist regime, which enjoys full diplomatic recognition and membership at the United Nations, crushed "thousands of peacefully demonstrating people" with troops and tanks.

On a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov. 5), Shieh said that after the petition for the establishment of diplomatic relations between Germany and Taiwan reached the 50,000 signature threshold on Oct. 4, many German friends of Taiwan suggested that he should contact the petitioner and exchange views with him on the current situation in Taiwan before the public discussion is held in the Bundestag in December. After carrying out a search, Shieh was able to contact Kreuzberg by phone.

When Shieh reached Kreuzberg, he said he was surprised to learn that Taiwan had a representative office in Berlin and that he would like to meet Shieh in person. During their phone conversation, Kreuzberg said he grew up in East Germany and despises Communist China very much, "but 30 years later, Germany still recognizes the Chinese Communist regime that continues to violate human rights, while not establishing diplomatic relations with a free and democratic Taiwan! I think this is very unfair to Taiwan!"

Shieh wrote that tears ran down his face when he heard Kreuzberg's impassioned words. Kreuzberg said that in recent years, he has participated in a great deal of aid work in Africa and Asia.

Last year, Kreuzberg said decided to go to Taiwan with some friends to witness Taiwanese society firsthand, and deliberately did not go to "communist-ruled China." He said he spent 10 days in Taiwan and was "deeply touched by the friendly, free and democratic lifestyle of Taiwanese."

As Kreuzberg had been scheduled to attend meetings in Berlin from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, he arranged to meet with Shieh during that period. When they met, the two concurred that "they do not expect the German government to establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan as a result."

However, they both believe that the public discussion in the Bundestag will enable German society and media to better understand that Taiwan as a "valuable beacon of freedom and democracy, which is the key point." Shieh told Kreuzberg that, in addition to Germany, similar petitions sent to the U.S.White House and Australian House of Representatives have gained thousands of signatures," which Kreuzberg was happy to hear.