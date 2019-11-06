TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan’s renowned Ningxia Night Market will cooperate with international delivery platform Uber Eats from mid-November.

The nation’s night markets are among the most popular attractions for locals and tourists alike because of the great food and reasonable prices. However, to save time and avoid the crowds, customers can instead have their food delivered by Uber Eats, according to the Uber Eats website.

This will make Ningxia Night Market the first in the country to use an app and electronic payment system. The vendors have embraced the idea and prepared sign boards in various languages ahead of the digital transformation.

Uber Eats announced that at least 20 food stands in Ningxia will join the platform, including FUN SUN G Chicken Steak (FUN SUN G 雞排), Tong Rain Papaya Milk (童年木瓜牛奶), Ningxia Squid King (寧夏魷魚王).