  1. Home
  2. World

Women gunned down near border recalled as good and kind

By BRADY McCOMBS and ANITA SNOW , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/06 09:08
Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of the Americans killed in Mexico, looks at a photo of the children in a hospital who survived the attack, during an int

Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of the Americans killed in Mexico, looks at a photo of the children in a hospital who survived the attack, during an int

Austin Cloes points to a photo of relatives Rhonita Miller and her family, who were killed in Mexico, on a computer screen Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in H

Austin Cloes points to a photo of relatives Rhonita Miller and her family, who were killed in Mexico, on a computer screen Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in H

Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of the Americans killed in Mexico in what appears to be an attack by the cartels, speaks during an interview Tuesday, No

Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of the Americans killed in Mexico in what appears to be an attack by the cartels, speaks during an interview Tuesday, No

Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of Americans killed in Mexico in what appears to be an attack by the cartels, speaks during an interview Tuesday, Nov. 5

Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of Americans killed in Mexico in what appears to be an attack by the cartels, speaks during an interview Tuesday, Nov. 5

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — The three women who were gunned down with six of their children in northern Mexico by suspected drug cartel members are being remembered as good people who loved their families and enjoyed quiet lives centered around a successful pecan farming operation south of the U.S. border.

Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of the victims, said Tuesday during an interview at his home in a Salt Lake City suburb that he saw all the victims at a family reunion in Mexico last summer, where they played basketball and spent time together.

The nine were killed in the northern Mexican state of Sonora, where they lived as members of a community that broke away long ago from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.