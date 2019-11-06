LONDON (AP) — Substitute Reece James completed an improbable comeback for Chelsea against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday as the host came from three goals down to draw 4-4 after the Dutch team was reduced to nine men.

Ajax was 4-1 up at Stamford Bridge after 55 minutes, but Chelsea pulled a goal back in the 63rd before Daley Blind and Joel Veltman were both sent off in a sequence that completely changed the game.

Chelsea was also awarded a penalty for handball by Veltman — which led to his second booking — and Jorginho made it 4-3 with his second spot kick of the game.

James equalized with a low show from a rebound in the 74th to complete the comeback, and Chelsea even thought it had scored a late winner through Cesar Azpilicueta. However, the goal was ruled out for a handball on Tammy Abraham after a video review.

Abraham's own goal had given Ajax the lead before Jorginho equalized with his first penalty. Quincy Promes put Ajax in front with a header, while another own goal by Kepa Arrizabalaga and Donny van de Beek's strike gave Ajax a three-goal lead.

